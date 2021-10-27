By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The tiniest pumpkins of the season are at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.
The nursing staff on the hospital’s mother-baby unit are celebrating Halloween by dressing up the newborns as little pumpkins of course!
“We’ve dressed the babies in pumpkin hats and sleep sacks today. It’s almost Halloween and it’s fall and we just wanted to do something to celebrate the babies,” said Peachin.
“I think the staff enjoys all the events here,” she said. “It’s something extra fun to do besides the normal work day and I think they enjoy seeing all the parents get excited about their babies dressed up.”