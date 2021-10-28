By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Robert Bowers, the accused Tree of Life gunman, could go on trial in July 2022.
Federal prosecutors presented a judge a timeline that they want for the trial.
They are seeking the death penalty against Bowers, who is accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life on Oct. 27, 2018, and wounding several police officers.
The defense and federal prosecutors have been fighting over what evidence will be allowed at trial. Bowers' defense is trying to keep the jury from hearing some anti-Semitic statements Bowers allegedly made that day.
Bowers faces federal hate crime charges, which carry the death penalty, and his defense is trying to keep these statements out of court.