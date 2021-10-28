By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHESWICK (KDKA) – The Allegheny Valley School District and UPMC Children's Hospital will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday.
Beginning at 1:00 p.m. and lasting until 3:00 p.m., students, as well as members of the community, can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Springdale Junior-Senior High School.
They are offering both first and second doses as well as boosters for those who are eligible.
Those interested can register at this link.