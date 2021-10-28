By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 12-year-old boy died after collapsing during basketball practice at Chartiers Valley Middle School on Wednesday.
The boy fell during warmups, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.
The Chartiers Valley School District Superintendent Johannah Vanatta released this statement about the incident:
“Today, the Chartiers Valley family is deeply saddened by a tragic incident that occurred at the Middle School this evening around 5:00 pm. Out of respect for the family, we will not release any further details at this time.
I am confident that our community will rise in support. My thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, teammates, coaches, teachers, and all of those affected by this tragedy.
The Middle School Crisis Team will be available for students and staff tomorrow, as needed."
The victim died while at a hospital.