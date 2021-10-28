By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One could call it a bright idea!READ MORE: Boy, 12, Dies After Collapsing At Chartiers Valley Middle School Basketball Practice
The city is releasing details on a plan to spend $16 million on new streetlights.
The project will swap out all of the city’s 35,000 lights and switch them to LEDs.READ MORE: New Castle City Police Issues Arrest Warrant For 18-Year-Old Daniel Tweedlie In Connection To Deadly Shooting
This will make the lights more durable and reduce energy consumption.
That will reduce costs to keep the lights on.MORE NEWS: UPMC McKeesport Hospital Hosting Hiring Event On November 1
It will begin next spring and take about two and a half years to finish.