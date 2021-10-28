TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:LED Lights, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Public Works, Streetlights

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One could call it a bright idea!

READ MORE: Boy, 12, Dies After Collapsing At Chartiers Valley Middle School Basketball Practice

The city is releasing details on a plan to spend $16 million on new streetlights.

The project will swap out all of the city’s 35,000 lights and switch them to LEDs.

READ MORE: New Castle City Police Issues Arrest Warrant For 18-Year-Old Daniel Tweedlie In Connection To Deadly Shooting

This will make the lights more durable and reduce energy consumption.

That will reduce costs to keep the lights on.

MORE NEWS: UPMC McKeesport Hospital Hosting Hiring Event On November 1

It will begin next spring and take about two and a half years to finish.