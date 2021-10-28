By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,312 new coronavirus cases and 95 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,552,953 cases and 31,292 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,838 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 663 in ICUs.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15-21 is 9.2%.

The state says 13,730,668 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,440,640 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,697,697 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 79,336 cases among residents and 17,253 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,374 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 32,413 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

#COVID19 Update (as of 10/28/21 at 12:00 am):

• 4,312 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 1,552,953 total cases statewide

• 31,292 deaths statewide

• 13,730,668 doses of vaccine have been administered (as of 10/28/21) More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) October 28, 2021

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: