By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Schools student who was reported missing was found at a bus garage in McKees Rocks.
A PPS spokesperson said the student's parents reported her missing after she did not get off the bus with her siblings on Thursday afternoon.
Police found the student at a W.L. Roenigk garage, PPS says. The spokesperson said the student fell asleep on the bus, according to reports.
The driver has been terminated, the district said. The incident has been reported to Childline.