By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – Crews have responded to a four-vehicle crash on I-70 eastbound in Westmoreland County.
According to county dispatch, three tractor-trailers and a tri-axle truck were involved in a crash in eastbound lanes at the Yukon exit.
One of the trucks was carrying coal.
The conditions of those involved in the crash is unknown at this time.
