TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:I-70, Tractor-Trailer Crash, Westmoreland County, Yukon

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – Crews have responded to a four-vehicle crash on I-70 eastbound in Westmoreland County.

READ MORE: Boy, 12, Dies After Collapsing At Chartiers Valley Middle School Basketball Practice

According to county dispatch, three tractor-trailers and a tri-axle truck were involved in a crash in eastbound lanes at the Yukon exit.

READ MORE: New Castle City Police Issues Arrest Warrant For 18-Year-Old Daniel Tweedlie In Connection To Deadly Shooting

One of the trucks was carrying coal.

The conditions of those involved in the crash is unknown at this time.

MORE NEWS: UPMC McKeesport Hospital Hosting Hiring Event On November 1

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details