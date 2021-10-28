By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – If you're in need of a job, UPMC is looking to fill several open positions.
They're hosting a hiring event at UPMC Mckeesport on November 1.
It will run from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and again from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
They are looking to fill positions in nursing, pharmacy, and concierge.