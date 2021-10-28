TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Hiring Event, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, UPMC, UPMC McKeesport

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – If you’re in need of a job, UPMC is looking to fill several open positions.

READ MORE: Boy, 12, Dies After Collapsing At Chartiers Valley Middle School Basketball Practice

They’re hosting a hiring event at UPMC Mckeesport on November 1.

READ MORE: New Castle City Police Issues Arrest Warrant For 18-Year-Old Daniel Tweedlie In Connection To Deadly Shooting

It will run from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and again from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

They are looking to fill positions in nursing, pharmacy, and concierge.

MORE NEWS: City Of Pittsburgh Releases Details To Replace Streetlights

You can register for the event at this link.