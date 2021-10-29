By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – ALCOSAN will be raising its rates every year until 2026.
Customers will see their rates go up by 7% each year, meaning the average home will pay $36 more each year to cover sewage costs.
ALCOSAN says the extra money is needed for its big clean water plan projects.
It will be paying $2 billion over the next several years to remove about 7 billion gallons of sewage overflow from rivers and streams in the region.