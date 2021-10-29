TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
Filed Under:Alcosan, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – ALCOSAN will be raising its rates every year until 2026.

Customers will see their rates go up by 7% each year, meaning the average home will pay $36 more each year to cover sewage costs.

ALCOSAN says the extra money is needed for its big clean water plan projects.

It will be paying $2 billion over the next several years to remove about 7 billion gallons of sewage overflow from rivers and streams in the region.