By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hofbrauhaus Pittsburgh is reinstating a manager who was accused of using racial slurs during the Barrel and Flow Black Beer Festival last month.

The festival organizer called for a boycott of Hofbrauhaus, located on the South Side, alleging the manger yelled slurs at people and did not let people of color come in to the restaurant.

Last month, a witness who was working security at the festival said, “I witnessed a lot of people upset. One of the first things I heard was there was a gentleman from a local business who was using racial slurs out loud, derogatory toward African American people,” the witness said.

A legal counsel has been investigating the claims and says there is an “absence of evidence corroborating the allegations.”

As a result, the restaurant says they will be “provisionally reinstating” the manager.

Here is the business’s full statement, which was posted to Facebook:

They are hoping to wrap up the investigation soon.

The organizer of the Barrel and Flow Black Beer Festival have released a statement: “We at Barrel & Flow are saddened, but not surprised at HBH Pittsburgh’s decision to reinstate Vince Quinzio. His actions, and HBH Pittsburgh’s choice to hold him without significant consequences, are part of what we see as ‘Old Pittsburgh.'”