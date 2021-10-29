PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Schools student who was reported missing was found alone at a bus garage in McKees Rocks.

A PPS spokesperson said the student’s parents reported her missing after she did not get off the bus with her siblings on Thursday afternoon.

Police found the student at a W.L. Roenigk garage, PPS says. The spokesperson said the student fell asleep on the bus, according to reports.

A spokesperson for the bus company said the driver did not check the seats, something the company says it requires when a shift is over. The driver has been terminated.

“It is completely inexcusable, and that is why we terminated the employee,” said bus company spokesperson Samantha Weber. “It is terrible that it did happen. We are glad the child is safe. And we are doing everything to make sure that this doesn’t happen in the future.”

KDKA has learned the student is a first-grader at Pittsburgh Beechwood PreK-5.

A source tells KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that a nearby business owner heard the little girl yelling behind the fence. The business owner then called 911.

It is likely the first-grader was alone for several hours before being found around 9 p.m.

The incident has been reported to Childline.