By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman was flown to the hospital after her home went up in flames in Charleroi overnight.READ MORE: Pa. Game Commission Cautioning Drivers To Be On The Lookout For Deer
Firefighters responded to the scene on Shady Avenue just after midnight on Friday.
According to the Charleroi fire chief, the woman was able to get out of her home on her own but realized she had a lot of smoke and soot in her airways.READ MORE: 94-Year-Old Woman Gets Her Wish Granted Thanks To Allegheny Twilight Wish Foundation
Her condition is unknown.
One animal was also rescued from the home, but several of the family’s cats and dogs did not survive.
The fire chief says it appears the fire started in the kitchen.MORE NEWS: McDonald's Surprises Two Pittsburgh Area Teachers With $25,000 Donation
The fire marshal is investigating the cause.