By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh author Brian Broome won the prestigious Kirkus Prize for Nonfiction.
And his reaction when he found out — was priceless.
“Oh crap, oh sheesh, are you kidding me? Um, wow,” Broome said.
"Punch Me Up to the Gods" is Broome's coming of age story as a gay, Black man in rural Ohio and here in Pittsburgh.
He has written many essays and works at the University of Pittsburgh as a writing instructor.
But this was his first book.
And last night’s honor was a genuine surprise.
"I do not know what to say. I'm sitting here by myself because I thought there's no way in heck that this would be happening to me," he said.
The prize comes with $50,000 and a lot more attention to his memoir.