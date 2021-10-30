TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A moment of silence was held at the Chartiers Valley football game on Friday night in memory of Jayson Kidd.

Kidd is the 7th grader who collapsed and died during a basketball practice earlier this week.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Medical Examiner says he had a rare condition that restricts blood flow to the heart.

A donation box was set up at the game on Friday night to help the family cover medical expenses. To help his classmates cope, one of the middle school teachers brought his therapy dog to school this week.

(Photo Credit: Chartiers Valley School District)

Grief counselors were made available, also.

The district says students have placed hand-written notes in Jayson’s locker, and they will be delivered to his family.