By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle has reached a settlement in an opioid-related lawsuit involving two counties in Ohio.
According to WKBN, the Pittsburgh-based grocer and retailer settled the lawsuit filed in Trumbull County and Lake County.
The lawsuit claims that numerous retailers, including Giant Eagle, Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart have played a role in contributing to the opioid crisis in Ohio.
The following statement was provided to WKBN.
“Giant Eagle, a regional grocery/pharmacy chain, is proud of the work its pharmacies do in these communities. While Giant Eagle denies it was a cause of the opioid crisis, it recognizes the severity of the crisis, its impact on the public and the hard work of the public officials working to address the harms.
This epidemic affects every community in Ohio without regard to race, religion or socioeconomic status. Rather than continue to put resources into litigation, Giant Eagle intends to continue helping the communities in which it operates to address the opioid crisis in a productive way.”
Details of the settlement were not made available.