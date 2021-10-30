By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Highlands high school senior has become a viral hit on TikTok thanks to his speedy disinfecting of a microphone during the school’s talent show.
Noah Kessler was part of the stage crew at the school’s ‘Fall Follies’ and his fellow senior Alli Love noticed how he’d get a big cheer every time he stepped out to disinfect the microphone between acts.
Love recorded video of Kessler disinfecting the microphone and set it to ‘Pony’ by Ginuwine, and posted it on TikTok.
In three days, the video had more than 11 million views.