By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in custody after nearly hitting police officers while trying to flee from a crash in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened along Cedar Avenue on the North Side just before 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening.

Police say they received calls that a car hit a tree in that area.

Officers attempted to pull the driver over, but he took off through Allegheny Commons Park.

Police say he then hit a second tree, almost running officers over.

The man eventually hit another object that stopped him.

He was arrested and was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.