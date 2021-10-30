By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The inbound lanes of Interstate-376 were temporarily closed near Edgewood after a multi-vehicle crash.
CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on I-376 westbound between Exit 78B – PA 8 North/Wilkinsburg and Exit 77 – Edgewood/Swissvale.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) October 30, 2021
511PA says that the crash has been cleared as of 3:18 p.m. Saturday.
PennDOT reported the crash around 2:00 p.m.
Multi vehicle crash on I-376 westbound between Exit 78B – PA 8 North/Wilkinsburg and Exit 77 – Edgewood/Swissvale. All lanes closed.
— 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) October 30, 2021
It's unclear if anyone was injured or how long the roadway may be closed.
