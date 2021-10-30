TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
Filed Under:Interstate 376, Local News, Multi-Vehicle Crash, Parkway East, PennDOT

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The inbound lanes of Interstate-376 were temporarily closed near Edgewood after a multi-vehicle crash.

READ MORE: Report: Republican Candidate For Allegheny County Council Joe Wise Passes Away

511PA says that the crash has been cleared as of 3:18 p.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Giant Eagle Settles In Opioid Lawsuit Involving Two Ohio Counties

PennDOT reported the crash around 2:00 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or how long the roadway may be closed.

MORE NEWS: State Police Determine No Credible Threat Against River Valley School District

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 