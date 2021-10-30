By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police have determined that a potential threat towards the River Valley High School was not credible.
State Police say that a report from the River Valley High School was made regarding a threatening Snapchat post was received on Thursday afternoon.
State Police and the Jeannette Police Department together determined that the post was previously investigated by the FBI approximately one year ago.
Police say screenshots and photos of the post were being re-shared on social media
According to police, there was no credible threat toward the River Valley School District or any other schools.