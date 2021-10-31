TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
The Legends Playground honors those who were born and raised in North Braddock
North Braddock, Steve Breaston, The Legends Playground

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Kids in North Braddock’s third ward finally have a playground of their own.

Several local groups teamed up this weekend to open the first playground in the history of the ward.

The Legends Playground honors those who were born and raised in North Braddock, including former NFL player and North Braddock native Steve Breaston.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

His foundation helped create the playground.

The new playground has swings, a jungle gym, a basketball court, and green space.