By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Kids in North Braddock's third ward finally have a playground of their own.
Several local groups teamed up this weekend to open the first playground in the history of the ward.
The Legends Playground honors those who were born and raised in North Braddock, including former NFL player and North Braddock native Steve Breaston.
His foundation helped create the playground.
The new playground has swings, a jungle gym, a basketball court, and green space.