By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLEVELAND, Oh. (KDKA) — Steelers kicker Chris Boswell will miss the rest of Sunday’s game vs. the Browns after being evaluated for a concussion.

Boswell did not join the team for the start of the 2nd half after taking a hard hit just before halftime.

The Steelers attempted a fake field goal late in the 2nd quarter, when Boswell was hit after throwing a pass.

Steelers punter Presley Harvin III was practicing kickoffs, but it’s unclear if he will attempt field goals now that Boswell has been ruled out.

