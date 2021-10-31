By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLEVELAND, Oh. (KDKA) — Steelers kicker Chris Boswell will miss the rest of Sunday’s game vs. the Browns after being evaluated for a concussion.
Boswell did not join the team for the start of the 2nd half after taking a hard hit just before halftime.
#Steelers K Chris Boswell has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game after being evaluated for a concussion.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 31, 2021
The Steelers attempted a fake field goal late in the 2nd quarter, when Boswell was hit after throwing a pass.
Steelers punter Presley Harvin III was practicing kickoffs, but it’s unclear if he will attempt field goals now that Boswell has been ruled out.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing situation.