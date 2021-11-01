By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto issued an executive order requiring all city employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 22.

The executive order cites CDC studies that show unvaccinated people are 4.5 times more likely to get infected and 11 times more likely to die.

“Our employees provide essential public services on the front lines, interacting directly with our critical communities like seniors, youth and those experiencing emergencies,” said Peduto in a press release. “It is our responsibility to act collectively to protect both our employees and the public so that we can move on and continue our recovery from the pandemic.”

This summer, the city announced that all new workers would have to be vaccinated as a condition of employment.

To give employees the opportunity to get vaccinated, clinics will be held at city facilities.

In the past month, two Pittsburgh Police officers died from COVID-19.