By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Be sure to check your refrigerators before making any lunch plans.
Dole is recalling certain packages of its Garden Classic Salads because of possible listeria contamination.
The FDA says the affected packages have a best-by date of October 25.
The packages come in 24 oz. and 12 oz. sizes and were sold in ten states, including in Pennsylvania under the names Dole, Marketside, Kroger, or Salad Classics.
So far, there are no reports of anyone getting sick.