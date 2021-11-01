By: Briana Smith and Chris Hoffman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A day that hundreds, if not thousands of people have dreaded has arrived, as the current moratorium on evictions in Allegheny County has expired.

However, there is an effort underway to extend the moratorium.

With the eviction moratorium having ended in Allegheny County, nearly 1,000 people could risk losing their homes. Housing advocates have been calling for the moratorium to be extended.

Right now, there are more than 900 eviction proceedings set to take place in November, with half of those scheduled for the first week of the month.

Some advocates gathered earlier this week to plead their case to President Judge Kim Berkeley Clark, who has reportedly asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to extend the moratorium. According to NPR, Judge Clark cited the “high” COVID-19 case count throughout the county.

With housing being an issue going into the next Pittsburgh Mayor’s administration, both candidates offered their thoughts during a debate earlier this month.

“We cant just push people out. We’re losing people in our legacy neighborhoods. They’re running people out of Homewood, they’re running people out of Beltzhoover, they’re running people out of the North Side,” said Tony Moreno (R).

“We don’t want to create more trauma. We want to reduce trauma, and the way that you reduce trauma is through a public health lens that says we extend the moratorium and ensure that we are laser focused on building more affordable housing,” Rep. Ed Gainey (D) said.

There are still resources to help, including the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. There are 11,000 applications pending in Allegheny County.

If you need help, here are some resources in the area:

Allegheny County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) – for people experiencing job loss or loss of income as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis

Action-Housing: 412-248-0021 or click here.

Allegheny County Homelessness Assistance Programs – for people who are experiencing homelessness or about to experience homelessness

Allegheny Link: 866-730-2368

URA Housing Stabilization Programs – for Pittsburgh residents only

PA 211 Southwest

Text your ZIP Code to 898-211, dial 211 from your phone or by chatroom here.

If you need help figuring out which program is best for you: click here or call 412-534-6600 for English or 412-530-5244 for Español.