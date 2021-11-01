PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, it’s that time of the year again.

No, not when it gets colder and we start to talk about snow. I mean that happens as well. But if you look at the 7-Day forecast you’ll also see the clock telling us once again it is time to fall back, gain an hour of sleep for a weekend and start to complain about why we ever go off of Daylight Saving Time. Well, let me be the one to tell you right now that I am good with Daylight Saving Time coming to an end, and if it’s too complicated for you, let’s get rid of it all together. This would mean earlier sunrises and sunsets all year long.

So, first off let’s talk about the history of Daylight Saving Time. Benjamin Franklin first proposed DST to conserve candles in 1784 in order to align our ‘awake’ hours with when daylight was most prevalent. I think it is important to note that Franklin’s proposal is generally thought of as being tongue and cheek. It took another century before the proposal was seriously proposed. Still DST has generally been something the United States has observed since just the 1970s with the energy crisis.

Not everywhere in the United States honors DST.Hawaii doesn’t at all and most in Arizona don’t observe it also. Across the globe, those who observe DST are in the minority with most of Asia and Africa never changing their clocks.

Countries along the equator are also less likely to use DST as their daylight hours don’t change that much when compared to places near the poles through the year.So, let’s get back to my rant. There is such a thing as too much of a good thing. Having DST all year long is proof of that. During the winter months, we only have around nine and a half hours of daylight so no solution is going to be perfect.A sunrise occurring at 8:43 though seems certainly like the wrong solution for me. With DST in effect during the winter months we’d have nearly all of December and all of January with sunrises happening after 8:30. No thank you.

Expect sunny skies and cool but pleasant conditions for today through the early afternoon.

After around 3:00 p.m., clouds will begin to roll in. We did see some light rain roll in overnight but the rest of today will be dry.

I have today’s high hitting just 51 degrees in Pittsburgh. Winds will be out of the west at around 10mph.

Looking ahead, get ready for a chilly week with highs in the 40s for the rest of the work week and lows near freezing Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

There is a chance for some light snow to fall on Tuesday morning in the Laurels, but it will have no impact on the morning commute for people in those areas.

After today, highs will hover in the upper 40’s with morning lows in the mid to lower 30’s through Friday.

