By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For some athletes, Halloween is an opportunity to put on a fun costume or get dressed up like a spooky character. For Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, he chose to feature his family on a special pair of cleats.
When the Steelers took the field in Cleveland on Sunday to face the Browns, Roethlisberger was among a number of players to have special painted shoes.
One side of Roethlisberger’s shoes featured the Pittsburgh skyline, saying “Happy Halloween 2021,” while the other side featured his children dressed in their Halloween costumes.
The Steelers were victorious in the game, defeating the AFC North rival Browns 15-10.
The team has now won its past 3 games, and will look to move to a 5-3 record next week when they host the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field on Monday Night Football.