By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was unable to finish Sunday’s game in Cleveland after taking a hard hit, but he says he’s doing okay — and had some fun with a Halloween joke as well.

Boswell did not return to play in the second half of the 15-10 win over the AFC North rival Browns after being hit hard while attempting a pass on a fake field goal.

Boswell was initially considered questionable to return while being evaluated for a concussion before being ruled out.

On social media after the game, Boswell said “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers! I am doing okay!”

Boswell then got into the Halloween spirit, saying “Dressed up as a QB for Halloween and got spooked 😂😂”

The Steelers kicker will now be subject to the league’s concussion protocol.

His status for the team’s game scheduled for next Monday night will likely be determined throughout the week.