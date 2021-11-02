By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,364 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths over the past 96 hours.READ MORE: Multiple Injuries Reported After School Bus, Tractor-Trailer Collide On I-79 In Butler County
The multiple days of data come after issues with the state’s database Monday and Tuesday.READ MORE: Democrat Ed Gainey Declares Victory, Becoming Pittsburgh's First Black Mayor
There have been 8,878 total hospitalizations and 133,256 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,324.MORE NEWS: 2021 Municipal Election Results
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: