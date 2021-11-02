ELECTION DAY2021 Municipal Election Results
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,364 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths over the past 96 hours.

The multiple days of data come after issues with the state’s database Monday and Tuesday.

There have been 8,878 total hospitalizations and 133,256 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,324.

