By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some current and former members of the Pittsburgh Penguins organization are expected to be named in a sexual assault lawsuit.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 1,364 New Cases, 14 More Deaths Over 96 Hours
Jarrod Skalde used to be an assistant coach for the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. His wife — Erin Skalde — is suing Clark Donatelli, the team’s former head coach, Bill Guerin, the Penguins organization, Mario Lemieux, Ron Burkle and others.READ MORE: 2021 Municipal Election Results
She claims Donatelli assaulted her during a team road trip in 2018, and the Penguins organization tried to keep it quiet.
The suit also claims Jarrod Skalde lost his job after the allegations were made public.MORE NEWS: Safety Director For Woodland Hills School District Details Security Improvements After Threats And Fights
The Penguins say they took the incident very seriously and acted immediately, conducting a full investigation within 72 hours. The Penguins’ full statement to KDKA can be found below.
“We took this Wilkes-Barre/Scranton incident very seriously and acted immediately.
“The team investigated and addressed the alleged incident within hours of being notified in June 2019, despite the fact that Mr. Skalde delayed seven months before he reported the incident.
“Immediately upon receiving the report, a full investigation was conducted within 72 hours, and the former coach resigned from the organization.
“Following the report, Mr. Skalde continued to coach in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for an additional year, until we made significant staff reductions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”