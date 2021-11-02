By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some current and former members of the Pittsburgh Penguins organization are expected to be named in a sexual assault lawsuit.

Jarrod Skalde used to be an assistant coach for the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. His wife — Erin Skalde — is suing Clark Donatelli, the team’s former head coach, Bill Guerin, the Penguins organization, Mario Lemieux, Ron Burkle and others.

She claims Donatelli assaulted her during a team road trip in 2018, and the Penguins organization tried to keep it quiet.

The suit also claims Jarrod Skalde lost his job after the allegations were made public.

The Penguins say they took the incident very seriously and acted immediately, conducting a full investigation within 72 hours. The Penguins’ full statement to KDKA can be found below.