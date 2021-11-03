(CBS) – The 2021 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals: Unleash The Beast began today, November 3rd in Las Vegas and will continue until a champion is crowned on November 7th. Emanating from the T-Mobile Arena, 40 cowboys will take to the dirt with the goal of earning the gold buckle along with the title of 2021 PBR World Champion and a cool $1 million bonus.

This year’s competitors include the top 5 PBR seeded cowboys; #1 Jose Vitor Leme, #2 Kaique Pachecho, #3 Cooper Davis, #4 Joao Ricardo Vieira and #5 Boudreaux Campbell. Rounding out the other 35 qualifying spots will be…

Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil)

(Paulo de Faria, Brazil) Mauricio Moreira (Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil)

(Gaviao Peixoto, Brazil) Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Washington)

(Walla Walla, Washington) Junior Patrik Souza (Sonora, Brazil)

(Sonora, Brazil) Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas)

(Muleshoe, Texas) Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Springs, Utah)

(McCracken Springs, Utah) Chase Dougherty (Decatur, Texas)

(Decatur, Texas) Jesse Petri (Dublin, Texas)

(Dublin, Texas) Silvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil)

(Pilar do Sul, Brazil) Marco Eguchi (Poa, Brazil)

(Poa, Brazil) Claudio Montanha Jr. (Pacaembu, Brazil)

(Pacaembu, Brazil) Rafael Henrique dos Santos (Sebastianopolis, Brazil)

(Sebastianopolis, Brazil) Cody Teel (College Station, Texas)

(College Station, Texas) Eli Vastbinder (Stateville, North Carolina)

(Stateville, North Carolina) Joao Henrique Luc as (Bastos, Brazil)

as (Bastos, Brazil) Marcelo Pereira (Rinopolis, Brazil)

(Rinopolis, Brazil) Paulo Ferreira Lima (Bezerros, Brazil)

(Bezerros, Brazil) Cody Jesus (Window Rock, Arizona)

(Window Rock, Arizona) Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York)

(Piffard, New York) Eduardo Aparecido (Gouvelandia, Brazil)

(Gouvelandia, Brazil) Andrew Alvidrez (Seminole, Texas)

(Seminole, Texas) Ezekiel Mitchell (Rockdale, Texas)

(Rockdale, Texas) Austin Richardson (Dallas, Texas)

(Dallas, Texas) Mason Taylor (Maypearl, Texas)

(Maypearl, Texas) Cole Melancon (Sour Lake, Texas)

(Sour Lake, Texas) Adriano Salgado (Batatais, Brazil)

(Batatais, Brazil) Manoelito de Souza Junior (Itamira, Brazil

(Itamira, Brazil Conner Halverson (Gordon, Nebraska)

(Gordon, Nebraska) Cody Nance (Paris, Tennesse)

(Paris, Tennesse) Thiago Salgado (Navirai, Brazil)

Number one ranked and reigning PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme looks to become only the second back-to-back World Champion as he makes his first appearance since September due to a strained core muscle.

Leme won a league-leading seven Unleash The Beast events during the regular-season, in addition to topping the leaderboard in round wins (19), championship round wins (5), 90-point rides (21), bulls ridden (43) and riding percentage (43-for-65 – 66.15%).

Other storylines to keep an eye on include the first career appearance for five difference cowboys (Lane Nobles, Grayson Cole, Alvaro Aguilar Alvarez, Leonardo Lima and Dalton Rudman.)

As for the event itself, each rider will ride one bull per night during Rounds 1-4 from Wednesday, November 3rd through Saturday, November 6th. On Sunday, November 7th all riders who recorded a qualified ride through the first four days of competition will advance to Round 5. If fewer than 30 riders recorded a score, cowboys will be drawn back based on their world rank until the requisite field of 30 is filled. Following Round 5 on Sunday afternoon, the Top 12 riders will then advance to the championship round. While Rounds 1, 2. 4 and 6 will be done by random draw, Round 3 and 5 will feature rider drafted selections.

CBS Sports Network will broadcast every round of the PBR World Finals. Coverage will begin at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3, 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 11 p.m. ET on Friday, November 5, 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 5, and 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 7. Sunday’s Championship Round will be live on CBS Television Network at 3 p.m. ET

PBR RidePass on PlutoTV will offer re-airs and on-demand replays of PBR PWVT events. PBR RidePass is available on desktops, laptops and mobile devices via www.pluto.tv.

For more information on The 2021 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast please visit PBR.com.