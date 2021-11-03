By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh Pirate is set to hit the free-agent market.
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies declined the club option for the 2022 season for outfielder Andrew McCutchen. It was a $15 million option for McCutchen, who is now an unrestricted free agent.
The Phillies have declined club options for the 2022 season on outfielders Odúbel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 3, 2021
Last season, McCutchen had 27 home runs, 80 RBIs and 107 hits in 144 games. He spent the last three seasons with the Phillies.
Far from done
— Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) November 3, 2021
After the news broke, McCutchen took to Twitter, tweeting, “Far from done.”
McCutchen previously spent nearly a decade with the Pirates, winning the National League MVP Award in 2013.
His last season with the Pirates was in 2017. He spent time with the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees during the 2018 season before joining Philadelphia.