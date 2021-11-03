By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 425 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.READ MORE: Norwin School Counselor Faces Drug Charges
Of the new cases, 244 are confirmed cases and 181 are probable.
There have been 8,881 total hospitalizations and 133,681 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 10,245 New Cases, 181 More Deaths
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,325.
The newest reported death was a patient in the 65+ age group.
MORE NEWS: Large Power Outage In Squirrel Hill Prompts Early Dismissal At Allderdice High School
This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 3, 2021.
In the last 24 hours, 425 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 244 are confirmed cases and 181 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/QwNV48m6Uy
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 3, 2021
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: