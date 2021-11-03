ELECTION DAY2021 Municipal Election Results
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a new push to get more people to shop and dine downtown.

The Downtown Pittsburgh Edge card officially launched Wednesday.

It provides discounts and offers at more than 40 businesses.

You could get free coffee or a percentage off your bill at a restaurant.

You can learn more here.