PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There's a new push to get more people to shop and dine downtown.
The Downtown Pittsburgh Edge card officially launched Wednesday.
It provides discounts and offers at more than 40 businesses.
You could get free coffee or a percentage off your bill at a restaurant.
