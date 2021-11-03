By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're planning to shop at Giant Eagle on Thanksgiving Day, you will not be able to.
Giant Eagle has announced that all Giant Eagle, Market District, and GetGo locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25.
The decision comes as the company says it is giving its team members the opportunity to enjoy the holiday with their families.
“Our team members have been working tirelessly to provide a safe shopping environment for our guests while ensuring access to essential food, fuel, and medicines,” the company said in a statement provided to KDKA. “We cannot thank them enough for the dedication they have shown day in and day out.”
Along with all retail locations being closed, the company's transportation and retail support centers will also be closed.
Normal operating hours will continue on Friday, November 26.