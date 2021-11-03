By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MIDLAND, Pa. (KDKA) – A Beaver County school is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old student and a “dedicated” driver after a school bus and tractor-trailer crashed on I-79, leaving several others injured.

The Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School posted a statement on its website, saying, “Words cannot express the true gravity of this tragic event.”

The school says it’s open Wednesday and grief counselors and support staff are there to help students.

The crash happened on I-79 northbound in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County.

State Police say “severe to moderate” injuries were reported from the bus. Passengers were taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter and ambulance and UPMC Presby by ambulance.

A spokesperson for UPMC says five students were treated at Children’s for non-life-threatening injuries.

Uninjured bus passengers were reunited with their families. The owner of the bus company said there are usually 15 to 20 kids on the bus.

The tractor-trailer driver wasn’t injured.

The northbound lane was closed for about 12 hours, finally reopening around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Chris Hoffman will have more on this story on KDKA Evening News.