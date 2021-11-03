By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) – A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene after he was shot in North Braddock late on Tuesday night.
According to Allegheny County Police, just after 11:00 p.m., North Braddock Police heard gunshots from the area of Bell Avenue and Anderson Street.
When officers searched the area, they found a 30-year-old man dead on the scene.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives were requested to assist and have since begun an investigation.
As of Wednesday morning, there are no suspects and motives are unknown.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.