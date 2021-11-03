BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Beaver Falls.
State police say one of the victims was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after the crash near 37th Street and 6th Avenue on Wednesday night. There is debris and glass all over the road, and an engine fell out of one of the cars after the collision.
#UPDATE A trooper said 3 people were injured in this crash in Beaver Falls, two males and a female. One was transported by helicopter to UPMC Mercy. 2 vehicles involved. Debris & an engine are on the road. I’m told 37th St near 6th Ave will be closed until at least midnight.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/uX5ZPF9zKG
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) November 4, 2021
A neighbor who witnessed the crash said he saw at least one trooper chasing a minivan down 6th Avenue. The neighbor, who said the minivan was speeding, then saw a person driving on 37th Street get struck by the driver of the van.
The witness also said he and another person tried to help the trooper capture the driver of the minivan.READ MORE: Proposed Mission Statement Citing Systemic Racism Has Allegheny County Judges Up In Arms
Law enforcement says the road will be closed until at least midnight.
Police did not provide an update on the conditions of the three victims.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.