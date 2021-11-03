By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins say both Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin have entered the team’s COVID protocol after testing positive for COVID-19.

Head coach Mike Sullivan says both players missed today’s practice.

According to the team, Crosby is having mild symptoms while Dumoulin is asymptomatic right now.

Crosby has only played one game so far this season. He made his season debut last weekend in a loss to the New Jersey Devils.

He was sidelined following offseason wrist surgery.

This is Crosby’s 17th season with the team, tying Mario Lemieux for the franchise record for most seasons played for the Penguins.