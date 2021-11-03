PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A recent surge in school threats has sent some students back to virtual learning. Our area has seen at least two instances of threats of gun violence.

It’s perfect timing for a school safety conference that is trying to help reduce that risk and teach how to prevent violence in schools.

Two school districts were forced into virtual learning in just as many weeks after gun threats were made against Woodland Hills High School and South Park Middle School. South Park school leaders announced that the threat was made over Snapchat on Tuesday.

It’s situations like these that the Campus Safety Conference is trying to prevent.

“They can share ideas on practices that work to address school safety and security issues,” said Campus Safety Conference Magazine Editor in Chief Robin Hattersley.

The conference draws in school administrators and law enforcement from all across the region. It’s their chance to come together, learn and train on how to approach potentially dangerous situations.

“They happen pretty frequently, maybe once or twice a week and sometimes we get a whole bunch, then we’ll go a week or a month without a threat,” said Hattersley.

The conference also teaches how to deal with situations that don’t involve violence.

“Find out what’s actually going on with the student. A lot of time there may be bullying involved, there may be mental health issues involved and so that threat assessment team can have a school counselor reach out.”

The Campus Safety Conference says they’ll be open through midday Friday to anybody charged with keeping students and staff safe.