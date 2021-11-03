By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OAKMONT (KDKA) – Police in Oakmont has a warning for residents.
They say there have been some "bold" car break-ins in the area.
In a Facebook post, police say a suspect broke into cars early on Tuesday morning and took valuable items.
Those cars were parked between Fifth and 13th streets.
Police are asking anyone that has home surveillance in the area to give them a call as well as reminding residents to always lock their car doors.