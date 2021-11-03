By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – All schools in the South Park School District will be learning remotely on Wednesday as the district and police investigate a threat made on social media.READ MORE: 2021 Municipal Election Results
According to the district, South Park Township Police and Allegheny County Police are investigating posts on Snapchat that threatened gun violence at the middle school.
Investigators are working to determine if the threats were credible and to identify the person or persons who made them.READ MORE: Pa. Treasurer Garrity Calls Gov. Wolf's Paid Sick Leave Plan 'Fiscally Irresponsible'
Despite the threat being made toward the middle school, the district made the decision to move the high school, middle school, and elementary center to remote learning.
The district is asking anyone with information to contact the South Park Township Police Department.MORE NEWS: Two Ohio Republicans Introduce Texas-Style Abortion Restriction Legislation
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details