By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children says one of its bus drivers was carrying a gun.
The head of the school says the school was notified that a driver appeared to be carrying a weapon during afternoon pickup.
The driver was confronted, said he had a concealed carry permit and apologized.
The driver was transporting one student, who was immediately taken off the bus.
The school says it has notified the authorities.