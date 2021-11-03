ELECTION DAY2021 Municipal Election Results
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, School For Blind Children

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children says one of its bus drivers was carrying a gun.

READ MORE: Analysts: Pennsylvania Election Great For Republicans, Allegheny County An Oasis For Democrats

The head of the school says the school was notified that a driver appeared to be carrying a weapon during afternoon pickup.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Firefighters Union Files Grievance Against City Over Vaccine Mandate

The driver was confronted, said he had a concealed carry permit and apologized.

The driver was transporting one student, who was immediately taken off the bus.

MORE NEWS: Gus And YiaYia's Ice Ball Cart Is Newest Edition To Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad Display

The school says it has notified the authorities.