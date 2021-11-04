ARMSTRONG, Pa. (KDKA) – A strong statement came from Armstrong County commissioners in response to a video that surfaced of students shouting vulgar names and phrases at a female high school hockey player during a game last week.

County commissioners say it will not happen again. They’re calling it a zero-tolerance policy. Effective immediately, no students from grades 7 through 12 are allowed at the Belmont Complex for River Hawk varsity or middle school games.

The move comes after a video surfaced on social media last week during a game between the Mars Fighting Planets and the Armstrong River Hawks. Armstrong students could be heard loud and clear chanting sexist and vulgar phrases at the Mars female goalie.

The ban on students doesn’t apply to siblings of hockey players. They’re still allowed at the games but they have to be accompanied by a parent and seated with them. In addition, if a fan is removed from the complex by staff or security they will not be allowed back in for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, a local hockey mom has taken it upon herself to do something to show her support for the mars goalie.

Samantha Dankmyere has a 13-year old daughter who plays hockey with boys and knows just how cruel they can be. Dankmeyer created a logo and all she asks is that people share it online and share it often.

“These girls that are playing are playing one, because they love the sport, and two, to prove they are athletes. For me, that was the inspiration for it, is that I have a daughter, she’s an athlete and I want her to be seen as an athlete and treated as an athlete,” said Dankmyere.

As support continues to grow for the goalie, the Mars game on Monday has been moved to the Penguins practice facility in Cranberry in anticipation of a huge turnout. KDKA’s Shelley Bortz was told everyone is encouraged to wear white shirts.