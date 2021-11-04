By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A couple with ties to the fitness industry in Pittsburgh pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to conspiracy to defraud the Food & Drug Administration.

Thomas and Sara Mouton were alleged to have distributed steroids and other drugs they claimed counteract the side effects of steroid abuse between some time in 2018 and May 2019.

The couple sold the drugs through the internet as well as through their personal relationships.

None of those drugs had been approved by the FDA nor was the couple permitted to sell the drugs without FDA approval.

Along with lacking FDA approval, the labels did not have adequate directions for use and did not contain accurate drug and active ingredient names.

The court was advised that the couple had acted intentionally to defraud the FDA.

“Thomas and Sara Mouton began by distributing steroids to their associates in the fitness and bodybuilding industry, but their business ultimately expanded through word of mouth to serving a couple of hundred clients,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kaufman. “Individuals who defraud the FDA will be held accountable for their crimes.”

The couple is set to be sentenced on March 3, 2022, and could face up to five years in prison and/or fines of $250,000.