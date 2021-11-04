By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – New Kensington Police are searching for a 14-year-old runaway.
Police say Kion Stowers hasn't been seen in over two weeks but did recently reach out to a friend in New Kensington.
Stowers is believed to be in the area of Arnold and New Kensington.
Police describe the teen as 5-foot-6, weighing 135 pounds. Stowers has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray Nike sweatpants and jacket with black Nike flats.
Anyone with information should call police.