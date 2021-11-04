By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) – Penn State has come out and said they do not plan on extending their COVID-19 vaccination mandate to the student body.READ MORE: Penn State Expands COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate To Employees At Six Campuses
Penn State leaders also said they do not believe they will expand vaccination requirements to other campuses.READ MORE: Penn State Mandating COVID-19 Vaccinations For University Park Employees
Currently, Altoona, Behrend, Brandywine, Dubois, Fayette, and Harrisburg campuses all have a vaccination mandate for employees due to President Joe Biden’s executive order for federal contractors.MORE NEWS: Penn State Suspends More Than 100 Students For Missing Required COVID-19 Testing
Branches in western Pennsylvania are not included in that mandate.