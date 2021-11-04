CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The DCNR says the leaves around Pittsburgh are hanging on for only a few more days.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s time to start saying goodbye to the beautiful fall colors. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says the hues are starting to fade in much of our area.

The fall foliage report says nearly all the color is gone in Westmoreland and Somerset counties, and the color in the rest of the Pittsburgh area will hang on for only a few more days.

Because of above average temperatures, fall colors were slow to bloom this season, and now the DCNR says freezing overnight temperatures this week will likely cause all the vibrant leaves to drop from trees — especially in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.

The report says, “Fall color has been uniquely beautiful and long-lived, but is not likely to last much longer.”

You can read the full report here.