By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman is accused of pointing a gun at her mother outside Allegheny County Family Court.
Sheriff deputies say 34-year-old Kerneisha McClelland confronted her mother after a court proceeding.
The sheriff’s office says she pulled out a handgun while a child was strapped into a car seat close by.
The mother ran back into the courthouse, and that's when deputies say they arrested McClelland.
She was taken to the Allegheny County Jail where she’s awaiting arraignment on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and a firearms charge.