By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year – to be downtown, that is.

This year marks the 60th-anniversary celebration of Highmark Light Up Night on Saturday, November 20, moving from its usual Friday night celebration.

Friday night will be the grand opening weekend celebration and those in attendance can take part in the Merry Karaoke Team Tournament to compete for a $5,000 cash prize to be split between the team and a nonprofit.

Also on Friday, the People’s Gas Holiday Market will open, giving shoppers a head start and a chance to beat the rush.

The UPMC Rink at PPG Place will open on Friday and the public can skate around the new tree at center ice.

Saturday will be the main event – Highmark Light Up Night.

Headlining the event will be the multi-platinum winning band American Authors who will perform on the BNY Mellon Stage at the Allegheny Overlook on Ft. Duquesne Boulevard.

Of course, the evening will be complete with fireworks throughout.

Starting at 5:00 p.m., fireworks will go off at the City County Building, then at 6:00 following the Highmark Christmas Tree Lighting fireworks will also light up the sky.

A grand finale will take place as part of the BNY Mellon Fireworks Special by Zambelli Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

That’s just a sampling of some of the events that will take place as part of the Light Up Night celebrations, you can find a complete schedule of events and activities on their website.